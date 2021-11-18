HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 140.3% from the October 14th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HHLA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,072. HH&L Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,559,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,944,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

