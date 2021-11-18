Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after buying an additional 500,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after buying an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $129,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GME stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,857,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.96 and a beta of -2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.43. GameStop has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

