2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.50 Million

Equities analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report sales of $244.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.50 million. 2U reported sales of $215.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $945.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $950.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 2U by 25.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 184,339 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 79.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in 2U by 448.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth about $401,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $24.67. 1,054,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.87. 2U has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.71.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

