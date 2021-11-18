Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.