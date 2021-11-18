Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 52,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,785. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.