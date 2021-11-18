Credits (CS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $266,392.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $266,392.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

