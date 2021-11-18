ZCore (ZCR) Price Down 9.5% This Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $128,307.58 and $403.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,414,103 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

