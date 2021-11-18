$557.66 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce $557.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $504.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,829 shares of company stock worth $2,097,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $397,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 133.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 102.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,058. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.