Sara Bay Financial Has $325,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,549.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,394.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,393.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

