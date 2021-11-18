Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Ellis L. Mccain Acquires 10,000 Shares

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CLR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.