Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Declines By 37.7%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the October 14th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 8,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,674. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

