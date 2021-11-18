Comtech Telecommunications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,011 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,944% compared to the average daily volume of 343 call options.

CMTL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $26.65. 198,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,877. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $1,995,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

