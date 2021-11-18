Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 37.0% in October

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $33.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

