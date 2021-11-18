AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Raises Dividend to $1.59 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 161.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.12. 551,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,556. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $154.84 and a fifty-two week high of $246.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

