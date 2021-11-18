AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Raises Dividend to $1.59 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 161.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.
Shares of AVB stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.12. 551,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,556. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $154.84 and a fifty-two week high of $246.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.81.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
See Also: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.