Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:BWG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,820. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
