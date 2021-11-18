Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.