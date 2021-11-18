Analysts Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post $481.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.00 million to $487.70 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $473.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

CoreCivic stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 959,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,028. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 17.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 17.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 33.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

