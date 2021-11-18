SuperFarm Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $573.39 million and $98.88 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00002795 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011566 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

