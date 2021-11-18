Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Trading Up 715.9% Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 870.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 715.9% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $120.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00216660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,931,933,634 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

