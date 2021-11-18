Widercoin (WDR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $76,005.04 and $17,638.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00090197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,456.02 or 1.00083808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.32 or 0.06936880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

