The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Cut by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.2% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,513 shares of company stock valued at $42,535,139. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $355.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

