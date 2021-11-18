Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $131.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

