Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,258. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 7.4% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

