Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $18,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.51. 143,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $514.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

