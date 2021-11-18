Insider Selling: Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,785. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

