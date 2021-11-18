Insider Selling: Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,785. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.