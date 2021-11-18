Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP James A. Obermeyer Sells 71 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $1,828.46. 19,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,824.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,867.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

