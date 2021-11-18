Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino Sells 7,681 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FHI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.67. 343,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after buying an additional 3,594,811 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,386,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

