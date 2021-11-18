Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Short Interest Update

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GNHAY traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 503. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

