Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the October 14th total of 682,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 8,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

FTMNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.