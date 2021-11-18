VeriCoin Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $594.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,715.86 or 0.98279471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00046324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003128 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000137 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,329,722 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars.

