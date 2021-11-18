Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FNWD remained flat at $$48.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $166.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.56.

About Finward Bancorp

