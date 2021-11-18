Stealth Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $33,855.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019568 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00014001 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

