Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.930 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.69.

ROST stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 302,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

