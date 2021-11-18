Sara Bay Financial Has $10.47 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $164.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $113.56 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.