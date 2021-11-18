D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $302,910.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $101.84. 2,484,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

