Charles R. Jr. Corbin Sells 17,526 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HGV traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,888. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

