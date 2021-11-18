Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 886 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.43.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $292.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.