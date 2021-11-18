Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $3,937,560.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.26, for a total transaction of $3,937,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $648.82. 21,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,855. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.61.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.24.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.