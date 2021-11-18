Apella Capital LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.