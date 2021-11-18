Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $27.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 10.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 46,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG remained flat at $$167.64 during trading hours on Thursday. 15,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.01 and a twelve month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

