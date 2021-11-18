Cypress Capital Group Purchases 48 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.8% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $398.38. The company had a trading volume of 489,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,041,781. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

