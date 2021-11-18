RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.50 million-$434.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.55 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

RNG traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.77. 1,609,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,185. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.17. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.17 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.90.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

