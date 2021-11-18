DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,174. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DouYu International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOYU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

