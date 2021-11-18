Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 233,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EDAP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

