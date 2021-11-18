QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Announces Earnings Results

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

QUIK stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 7,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $40,408 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QuickLogic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of QuickLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

