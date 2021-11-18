Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

