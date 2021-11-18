Rede Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $147.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,513 shares of company stock valued at $42,535,139. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

