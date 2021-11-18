Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.10. 43,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,590. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.89.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.