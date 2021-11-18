TrueFlip (TFL) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00217188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

