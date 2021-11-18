Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $2.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.19.

A number of analysts have commented on CCO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 393,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,859. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

